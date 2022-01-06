Over 300 arrests, nearly 2000 citations issued in holiday initiative, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrested over 300 people during the holiday season.

The Holiday Initiative units made 341 arrests, 160 of which were felony or gross misdemeanor charges, police said.

Officers issued 84 misdemeanor citations, 1988 traffic citations and impounded 16 firearms.

“The annual Holiday Initiative is an example of how the LVMPD provides safety to our businesses and shoppers during the holiday season,” Las Vegas police said in a statement.

The LVMPD 2021 Holiday Initiative began Thanksgiving week and ended on Dec. 29, 2021, where officers are stationed in high-traffic shopping areas.