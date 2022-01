LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Traffic officials have arrested over 30 DUI arrests while patrolling during a busy New Year’s Eve.

“There were thirty-two early bride check-ins for DUI,” according to a post on the Las Vegas Metro police traffic bureau Facebook page.

Police said they also arrested 12 people for participating in some street racing.

Meantime, thirteen cars were towed, and five hundred citations were given out for various traffic offenses.