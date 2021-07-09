UPDATE: NV Energy restores power to customers in southeast valley

Houses sit dark near Broadbent Boulevard in the southeast valley amid a power outage. Over 2,200 NV Energy customers are affected. (Courtesy: Brandon Thompson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.: NV Energy has restored power to over 2,200 customers in the southeast valley. The outage occurred around 4:40 p.m.

*Original Story*

Over 2,200 customers are without power in the southeast valley. The majority of those affected are in the area of Russell and US 95.

According to NV Energy, the outage was reported at 4:40 p.m., and the estimated time of restoration is 4 a.m. They say the cause is underground equipment failure.

As of 9:18 p.m., 2,786 customers are without power across the valley.

One 8 News Now viewer tells us families are sitting in their cars, while others have gone to Sunset Station for air conditioning.

This is a developing situation. Please check back for updates.