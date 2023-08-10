LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The EmployNV Business Hub of Southern Nevada has partnered up with the College of Southern Nevada to host a Healthcare Career Fair, where 2,000 jobs will be available.

The career fair will be held on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be at the School of Health Sciences K Building at 6375 West Charleston Boulevard.

According to a release, dozens of healthcare employers will be at the healthcare career fair. Some will be interviewing and hiring on the spot.

Registration for the event is encouraged. Those who wish to register may do so at this link.

The release stated there will be over 2,000 jobs available.

“This event is unique because all the employers attending have job openings that align with the programs offered at CSN. This is a great chance for those who are looking for a job in the healthcare field, and for those who want to learn more about these career opportunities,” Marchele Sneed, EmployNV Business Hub of Southern Nevada Manager, said.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes as there will be interviews and potential job offers on the spot.