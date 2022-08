Power outages across the Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 11, 2022 (Credit: NV Energy)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– More than 17,500 NV Energy customers are without power as storms move through the Las Vegas valley Thursday night.

As of 10:48 p.m. 17,599 NV Energy customers are without power.

The areas that are seeing a majority of the outages are in the central and western parts of the valley near Decatur and the US 95.