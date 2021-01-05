Over 170 new DACA applications approved for first time in years; more workshops planned for new applicants in the valley

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

YORK (AP) — The U.S. government says it has approved the first new applicants in several years to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, for immigrants brought to the U.S. as young people. However, the government says it turned away more applicants than it approved as it reopened a program that a Brooklyn federal judge had ordered to resume.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis had ordered the federal government to post public notice that it would accept applications under terms before President Donald Trump ended DACA in 2017. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Trump violated federal law in how he ended the program. The government said it approved 174 new applications last month. But it said it denied 121 and rejected 369.

Here in the Las Vegas valley, there is a non-profit group called, “Casa del Inmigrante,” and they hold workshops to help people apply for DACA. Go to the group’s Facebook page for more information.