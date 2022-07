NV Energy map of power outages across the Las Vegas valley at 9 p.m. on Friday. (Credit: NV Energy)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– NV Energy is reporting over 16,000 power outages across the valley following a thunderstorm activity across the Las Vegas valley.

The east side of the Las Vegas valley is experiencing a majority of the outages with some reports in Henderson and North Las Vegas.

NV Energy is reporting 16,026 customers without power as of 9 p.m. on Friday.