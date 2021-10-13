Over 140 CCSD teachers retiring, honored for service in education

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, more than 140 retiring teachers were honored for their commitment to education.

Connie Mcfarland is closing out a storied career spanning 50 years in education. She received the lifetime achievement award from her peers.

“I love teaching, and I just knew when it was time for me to have another adventure, I would know,” Mcfarland said. “I had many, many different kinds of environment, of different ages of students, of different kinds of jobs. So that there was always a sense of newness, of excitement.”

There were 621 retirements within CCSD in the last school year.

Mcfarland says expectations of teachers have changed, and they are dealing with more responsibilities than ever before.

“We have to keep the community aware of what is needed. More money is needed, smaller classes is needed,” she added.

The National Teacher of the Year, Julia Urtubey was on hand to thank the retirees.

“Without the teachers holding classrooms together, giving kids normalcy, dependability, routine, instruction, and that love, where would we be?” Urtubey said.

She says she’s committed to advocating for teachers, and ensure they get what they need to thrive.

“Things like great healthcare, equitable pay for our expertise. All of those things are in the making and I’m really hopeful that they’re coming,” she added.

Currently, there are 859 teacher vacancies across CCSD.

The school district says the number of vacancies will fluctuate over the next month as positions move around based on enrollment.