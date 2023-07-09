UPDATE: Power was restored to the affected area Sunday evening.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage in the southeast Las Vegas valley has left over 11,000 customers without power, according to NV Energy.

According to NV Energy’s website, the outages are in the area near U.S. 95 and Russell Road near Whitney Ranch in Henderson. The outages were reported around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Over 11,000 customers without power on July 9, 2023 (NV Energy)

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, there are about 11,129 affected customers. The cause of the outage and the time that power will be restored is unknown at this time., according to NV Energy’s website.