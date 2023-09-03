Vehicles caught in flooding at the Charleston underpass east of I-15 on Sept. 1, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas area fire crews processed over 100 swift water rescue calls over a 36-hour period after storms flooded the valley, according to fire officials.

Between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, the Combined Communications Center, which takes 911 calls for the Clark County Fire Department, North Las Vegas Fire Department, and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, took 113 calls for swift water rescues, according to officials.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning for parts of Clark County Saturday as storms swept through the area. Several parts of the valley saw severe flooding, causing several roads to close.

Saturday morning LVFR crews discovered the body of a believed drowning victim in the west valley near Lorenzi Street and Westcliff Drive.

Officials said it is believed the person was a drowning victim and fit the description of a person, who was reported by bystanders Friday night, as being swept away by moving water in the area where the body was found.

However, law enforcement will make the official determination if it is the same person after reviewing all the facts, according to LVFR.