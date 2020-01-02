Over 100 DUI arrests made on New Year’s Eve; agencies share enforcement message for 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Traffic officials spoke of their plans for DUI enforcement Wednesday, after a busy New Year’s Eve with over 100 arrests on the roads.

While the valley got through Dec. 31, 2019, with zero deaths, Andrew Bennett of The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety told 8 News Now too many people still chose to get behind the wheel impaired.

“At the end of the day when someone chooses to get behind the wheel impaired,” Bennett said. “There is a blatant disregard for human life.

8 News Now spoke with the family of Garrett Mariwether in May of 2019. The 18-year-old was just one of many killed in drunk driving crashes across the valley last year.

“The ripple effect of this type of event,” Garrett’s father Steven told 8 News Now. “No one knows until you’re the center of it.”

Bennett said that’s one of the reasons agencies, including The DUI Strike Team, stepped up patrols this New Year’s Eve.

“We are confident in saying more DUI enforcement has lead to less fatalities,” Bennett added. “We measure success by making sure everybody in our population gets from point A to point B safely. We believe that we achieved that.”

Now, as the team turns to a new year, Bennett wants to spread a specific message. If you choose to drink and drive, you won’t get away with it.

“DUI enforcement doesn’t just happen on New Year’s Eve,” Bennett concluded. “It’s happening right now.”

Of the more than 100 arrests made Tuesday, 12 were conducted by The DUI Strike Team. Bennett said so far deadly DUI crashes were down in 2019 from 2018. He and his team hope to see even fewer fatalities in 2020.