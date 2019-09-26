Outside Magazine features Alex Honnold’s guide to climbing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been a wild ride for Alex Honnold, who skyrocketed into the world’s attention with his solo climb of El Capitan in under 4 hours. The documentary “Free Solo” has dominated its category in film awards, vaulting Honnold into the public eye.

Alex Honnold on the December issue of Outside Magazine.

After years living in a van, traveling to the next climb and subsisting the only way he knew how, Honnold bought a house and settled down in Las Vegas. It’s a new world for him, providing a base and a place to call home as he learns to navigate new challenges.

This month, Honnold’s guide to rock climbing in Las Vegas is featured in Outside Magazine, providing tips for climbers of all abilities on some of his local favorites. Along with high praise for Red Rock, you’ll find tips on limestone routes at Mount Charleston and other locales you might not associate with top-flight rock climbing. Read the full guide here.

His short list: Red Rock, The Promised Land (a limestone formation at Red Rock), Mount Potosi, Virgin River Gorge, Mount Charleston and The Gun Club (in the La Madre range, access from Cliff Shadows Parkway near Alexander Road in the western valley).

Honnold’s presence is already bring a new kind of attention to Las Vegas, and as his celebrity grows, his voice is likely to gain more listeners.

Just in the past few weeks, he has gone to China for the premier of “Free Solo” on Sept. 6 in Beijing, worked with ESPN The Magazine for The Body Issue, and talked to CNET.com about a new passion — solar energy.