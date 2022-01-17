Outrage and questions over mountain lion death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When law enforcement shot and killed a mountain lion in a southwest valley home’s backyard this morning, many on social media and throughout the area expressed outrage. After a three hour search, the mountain lion was found in the backyard of a home near the 3900 block of Wainscot Ct, close to Fort Apache and Twain, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The search for the animal began after calls started coming in to police about sightings near El Capitan Way and Spring Mountain Road just after 9 a.m.

Many people who have reached out to 8 News Now are upset over the killing and wonder why it wasn’t tranquilized and relocated. “I put the dog inside and we were told to go inside,” said Kahlonni Ortiz who lives in the home of the back yard where the mountain lion was killed. “We took the dogs in and went inside then we heard a gunshot.”

“They shot the mountain lion and we look and there’s just a mountain lion lying there and you can see the blood of it and then cops all in our backyard,” Ortiz added.

Ortiz family sharing this picture of the captured mountain lion in their backyard. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/qp2J9u6yZW — Christian Cázares (@Cazaresreports) January 17, 2022

“They saw him jump the wall and go into our backyard,” nearby resident Yolanda Todd told 8 News Now. “They said our pitbull was barking and they think our pitbull scared the mountain lion up the tree.”

Comments on the 8 News Now Facebook page include:

“What happened to catch and release?”

“Absolutely no reason to kill this animal!!!”

“We are invading their habitat, not the other way around.”

According to 8 News Now reports, there have been ten sightings of mountain lions reported across the valley in the past two years, most of them on the west side of town.

At this time it is still unclear why responding law enforcement shot and killed the mountain lion. Other neighbors 8 News Now spoke with said the big cat did not threaten or approached anyone. 8 News Now has reached out to the Nevada Department of Wildlife for more information on this incident, but as of 11 p.m. Monday there has not been a response.