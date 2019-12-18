Outpour of support from community after Thai Buddhist Temple arson incident

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Support is pouring in for a temple set on fire in North Las Vegas. The incident, which investigators are labeling arson, happened Sunday night at the Thai Buddhist Temple on Gowan near Simmons.

Derek Debrowa, 38, is believed to have started the fire. He later killed himself.

8 News Now spoke with the surrounding neighborhood that wants to help the temple rebuild.

“I don’t know why there is so much hatred in this world,” said Vietnam veteran Jim Smales, “… I can’t believe someone would do something like this.”

Today was Smales first time at the temple, and he was just one of several who stopped by to donate. As the donations were coming in, worshippers tried to assess the damage.

“Scary, just sad. Upset everything,” said worshiper Mae Tanpinpetch.

Tanpinpetch comes every Tuesday to donate her time, and today was her first time seeing the damage.

“I think we are going to have to take everything down and then maybe rebuild it,” she said.

As of now, investigators aren’t calling the arson incident a hate crime. We spoke to a man who was at the temple Sunday. Although he did not want to go on camera, he explained what happened:

“He tried to shoot at me three or four times. After that, I ran to the back. He shouting, ‘I hate you!’ and then he shoot at the lady.”

There was gunfire, then flames. They have contacted insurance about what happened, but they don’t know yet how much it will all cost.

Rena Menon donated $800, “I know it will come handy for them. For me, it’s more of the blessings the temple gives.”

If you would like to help the temple rebuild, they are asking people to stop by and donate in person.

The consulate of Thailand showed up at the temple today. There are only three in the United States, and they came from Los Angeles when they heard the news.