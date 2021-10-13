Outlook for holiday travel, what to expect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are concerns — with coronavirus and the recent issues with airlines — it might be tough to find good deals on travel for holiday flights.

But industry experts say U.S. travel is bouncing back and travel spending is increasing. People were already making holiday bookings in July. Ski destinations are among the top choices for travelers.

Thanksgiving is six weeks away and according to The Vacationer, a travel resource website, time is ticking if you’re planning to travel by air. Airplane seats are starting to fill up for Thanksgiving and Christmas travel.

The busiest travel days for Thanksgiving are usually Wednesday and Sunday. Avoiding those days could save some headaches and money.

You may also want to consider investing in travel insurance. AAA says more than one-third of travelers have been buying insurance since the pandemic started.

With most of the major airlines requiring employees to be vaccinated, that has caused some staff shortages that have impacted flights.