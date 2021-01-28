Outgoing DETR Strike Force leader leaves recommendations, discusses issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Barbara Buckley to lead the Unemployment Rapid Response Task Force last summer. The goal was to help tackle a number of problems the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) faced with the unprecedented amount of claims.

Thursday, it was announced Buckley will no longer be in that volunteer role. She was in the role for five months, much longer than anticipated.

Buckley provided recommendations for the department moving forward while addressing current obstacles many Nevadans are facing.

“By Dec. 31, 1.5 million claims were filed,” she said. “…When the Strike Force began, there were 245,765 claims in the backlog.”

Thousands of claims remain in the backlog.

“With the current processing rate of 5,000 a week, the welfare staff can clear this remainder by Feb. 7,” Buckley explained.

Thousands are still waiting to have their appeals heard, something they say they are getting through and adding ten staff to help next week.

“I will take the week of Jan. 11, 723 appeals were reviewed, 568 were redetermined and paid, the appeal was withdrawn or it was determined to not be a valid appeal, leaving 115 to be scheduled,” the former Strike Force leader shared.

When the extension of benefits was added, many people were left without their benefits. The department is working on what extensions come first.

“We are still working out with the Department of Labor of what the sequence is on how you get your PEUC,” said Elisa Cafferata, DETR director, “and then go to state extended benefits weeks, we have to get the order right.”

DETR is updating computer programs, working on phone problems and implementing new fraud fighting tools.

Cafferata says they know many are falling victim to fraud, especially with the Bank of America debit cards. She says every day, they send claims to the bank to be reinstated, but the bank is now behind.

“We are working on resolving that, and my understanding that Bank of America does have a backlog, in terms of unfreezing cards,” said Cafferata.

8 News Now has that entire conference on our Facebook page. The director also did mention another goal moving forward is helping people get back to work.