LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas valley is in place until Sunday, and temperatures are expected to soar over 110 degrees.

Those working outside have to take extra precautions in order to stay safe and cool.

Miles Reynolds, owner of Sport Court Las Vegas, said these temperatures can put anyone at risk for heat exhaustion.

“It’s very important for us to meet deadlines and we take that very serious with our clients,” said Reynolds. “But watching each other and knowing when to really pace yourself, like taking more breaks than normal and getting in the shade, all those things are really big things so as much as we want to meet deadlines we want to protect our team.”

His team builds pickleball and basketball courts across the valley. They’ve already started working early in the day, to beat the heat.

If working outside during this time, take frequent breaks in shaded areas, and drink plenty of water.

Between 2018 and 2021, 571 people in Nevada died due to heat exposure. Common heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating, extreme fatigue, dizziness, nausea, or vomiting.