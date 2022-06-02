LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An outage is affecting online DMV services and kiosks, according to the agency. Services inside DMV offices have been restored.

The outage began about 12:30 p.m., according to DMV Public Information Officer Kevin Malone. “As of 1:40, DMV in-person transactions have been restored,” he said.

Malone said customers with appointments should keep them, but the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno may not accept new walk-in customers today.

Web services are still down, Malone said.

A note posted at the top of dmv.nv.gov states:

“System Outage: Update in-person services have been restored. Online and kiosk services are temporarily down. Please check back for updates.”

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.