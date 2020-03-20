Our flute-playing traffic anchor has a song for all of us

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – With fewer and fewer cars on the road, 8NewsNow Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum played his flute instead of giving a report on road conditions on Friday morning.

He said it’s a song that we all might relate to as we deal with whatever this “new normal.”

Nate played the song “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie.”

He says he’s been playing the flute since he was in fifth grade (way back when!). He’s also a proud member of the Las Vegas Flute Club and has been known to perform our National Anthem at sporting events around town.

Thanks, Nate!

Feel free to share.