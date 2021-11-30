Other students injured, hospitalized in fraternity boxing match in prior years, says Valencia family

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Nathan Valencia said it welcomes an investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission following the death of the 20-year-old UNLV student after taking part in a fraternity boxing match.

Commission Chairman Stephen J. Cloobeck said the investigation will look into whether there were paramedics at the event and whether the referee was licensed and had been drinking alcohol at the event.

The I-Team first reported on Thursday, Nov. 25 that witnesses said there was no professional medical help at the boxing event. On Monday, Nov. 29, the I-Team obtained video from the event that showed the referee drinking what appeared to be alcohol.

According to a statement released by the Valencia family’s attorneys on Tuesday:

We have confirmed from multiple sources that there were no paramedics or medical personnel of any kind at this event. We have also confirmed that participants in years past were knocked unconscious and so injured they required hospital attention. The so-called “referee” at this event appears to have had no professional training, no license as required by the Nevada Athletic Commission, and was recorded on video drinking before the fights. It is unacceptable that the individual in charge of enforcing the rules of combat with the authority to stop a fight, would be impaired. Nicholas Lasso and Ryan Zimmer of the Richard Harris Law Firm

According to the Clark County Coroner, Valencia died from blunt force trauma to the head and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Valencia took part in the Nov. 19 charity boxing event organized by the Kappa Sigma fraternity and held at the Sahara Event Center. He collapsed after his fight and died four days later.

Cloobeck said the commission doesn’t have the ability to sanction the event but can investigate it. Cloobeck said Metro should conduct an investigation but Metro released the following statement after Cloobeck’s news conference: