Oso Blanca closure extended through tonight in Centennial Bowl project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Crews will be back at work overnight Monday to finish working on a traffic barrier railing that started last week in the Centennial Bowl project in the northwest valley.

Oso Blanca Road will be closed at the 215 Beltway starting at 9 p.m. tonight and extending through 5 a.m. Tuesday. The barrier railing is part of a new northbound US 95 to westbound 215 Beltway flyover — part of the $73 million next phase of the Centennial Bowl that broke ground in January 2019.

Work on the interchange began five years ago this month.