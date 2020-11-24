OSHA to work with cities, counties on enforcement of new COVID-19 restrictions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With gyms, restaurants and other businesses cutting capacity to 25%, city and county agencies are working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure businesses are complying with state restrictions.

Starting at midnight, everyone must wear a mask, as well as adhere to the capacity restrictions. Enforcement will be very similar to what we had before the new pause with enforcement teams.

8 News Now contacted Metro to see if they will be citing anyone for not wearing a mask, and they did not say they were. They referred us to the Governor’s Office for comment on how that will be enforced. We have yet to hear from them.

The new mask mandate wont change business for Nelson Tressler of FlipNOut Xtreme in the southwest valley.

Businesses are preparing to cut capacity to 25% starting tomorrow, owner of Flip N Out Extreme off Flamingo says this will hurt business especially on the weekend, he already requires everyone inside to wear a mask @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/M64pfMvl6D — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 23, 2020

“We have required masks the entire time they are in the facility,” he explained. “…. We are probably down 70% from our normal time.”

It is the capacity restrictions that will take a toll on business.

“This is going to further limit us from being able to have people in the facility,” said Tressler.

Business owners will work to comply with new restrictions that start Tuesday, including cutting capacity to 25%. Businesses who don’t follow will face fines.

“We do need posters up,” said Terry Reynolds with the Department of Business and Industry. “We have examples of that on our website, for capacity. Now that we are dealing with reduced capacity limits, those posters will come in handy because that needs to be posted.”

On the daily Nevada COVID-19 mitigation call Monday, Reynolds said counties and cities have been working with OSHA to inspect businesses to make sure they are complying.

“We mostly work with referrals, referrals we get from employees for businesses in the background,” Reynolds explained. “The counties and the cities are really doing their business inspections.”

To date, roughly 10,000 complaints have been observed. OSHA found nearly 90% were in compliance.

The worst compliance rates have been at water parks, government buildings and hotels and casinos. Restaurants have had a 93% compliance rate.

Tressler says businesses will be working hard to comply while keeping doors open.

“Our hope is to survive,” he said. “I think that is a lot of business owners in Las Vegas; we are trying to survive and get through this.”

Employees and customers are the ones who file complaints about businesses not complying. The zip code in Las Vegas with the most complaints is 89108, which includes the Las Vegas Strip.