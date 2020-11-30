OSHA issues fine against 1 northern Nevada business for COVID-19 violation, 18 businesses under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Only one Nevada business was fined last week for violating COVID-19 health and safety regulations. However, OSHA has 18 active inspections related to non-compliance complaints that could result in fines if violations are found.
According to state officials, Owens Market & Ace Hardware in Carlin, Nevada received a fine of $2,603 for an employee not wearing a face mask.
No other information on the 18 businesses under investigation was released by the state.
Since mid-March, the state has issued a total of 188 citations. The citations were the result of observations of businesses which began in late June as well as investigations of employee complaints and public referrals.
State officials have conducted 10,303 initial visits to businesses and have found a cumulative 89% statewide compliance rate. Southern Nevada’s compliance rate is 88% while Northern Nevada’s is 91%. The state has received 4,902 complaints from employees and referrals from the public regarding possible violations. The majority of the complaints (28%) concern general retail, 17% concern restaurants and bars, 8% medical facilities, 6% casinos and gaming and 5% concern grocery stores.
The top five zip codes for complaints, to-date, include:
- 89502 (Reno), 265 complaints
- 89109 (Las Vegas/Unincorporated Clark Co.), 218 complaints
- 89431 (Sparks), 177 complaints
- 89119 (Unincorporated Clark Co.) 160 complaints
- 89434 (Sparks), 139 complaints
Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.