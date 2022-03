LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police have confirmed that there was a fatal workplace accident near Kyle Canyon Road and Oso Blanca Road Thursday at approximately 11:41 a.m.

“Nevada OSHA was notified of the fatality and has dispatched officials to the site to open an investigation. No further details are available at this time,” said Terri Williams from OSHA.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.