OSHA fines Dragonridge Country Club nearly $11K for violating COVID-19 directives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The state has fined a Henderson country club which held a charity event involving Raiders’ tight end Darren Waller and his Beyond the Wall charity.

The event took place at Dragonridge County Club on Monday, Sept. 28th and according to OSHA violated the 50-person limit on gatherings and the required wearing of face masks. The state issued a penalty of $10,930.

The penalty was listed in the weekly report from the State of Nevada on businesses that fail to comply with the state’s COVID-19 directives.

Following the event, the city of Henderson leveled a fine against the country club for $2,000 based on four violations. Several Las Vegas Raiders players were also fined by the NFL.

The Dragonridge was one of two businesses fined last week. The other was a Reno restaurant that was fined $2,603 because of employees not wearing masks.

Since state officials began observations of businesses to determine compliance, they have conducted 1,682 follow up visits finding a 95% statewide compliance rate with a 97% compliance rate in Northern Nevada, and 93% in Southern Nevada.

During the week beginning October 5, officials conducted 49 follow up visits finding a 94% statewide compliance rate with a 93% compliance rate in Northern Nevada, and 100% in the Southern Nevada.