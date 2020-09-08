OSHA fines 3 Nevada businesses more than $2K; compliance at 92% statewide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three Northern Nevada businesses were fined more than $2,000 each for violations of COVID-19 guidelines last week, state officials said Tuesday.

The Nevada Department of Business & Industry reports a statewide average of 92% compliance during 395 checks last week to ensure businesses are following health and safety guidelines.

Las Vegas came in below that average at 87%, and North Las Vegas was just below it at 91%. The lowest compliance rate in the state came from Zephyr Cove, a town on the northeast shore of Lake Tahoe.

The businesses fined last week after checks found continued violations after initial compliance warnings:

Dad’s Quik Mart, LLC (Sparks) — $2,212

Dayton Valley Tire and Service (Dayton) — $2,603

Mike’s Automotive (Reno) — $2,603

Follow-up checks at 1,265 businesses since regulations were put in place have found good response, with a 95 percent statewide compliance rate. Last week, 148 follow-up checks found a 99 percent compliance rate statewide.

“In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA continues to respond to complaints and referrals regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices,” a news release reports. “Of the 3,255 complaints filed as of August 27, the largest percentage of complaints concern general retail, 27 percent and restaurants and bars, 16 percent.

Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.