OSHA: 100% compliance found in follow up visits to businesses, no citations issued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time since state officials began checking businesses to make sure they were in compliance with health and safety directives regarding COVID-19, there was 100% compliance in the businesses that had follow up visits.

Follow up visits occur after a business has been warned during an initial visit.

According to OSHA, follow up visits to 53 businesses during the week of September 7 found that all were following state orders that went into effect on June 24 to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Since officials began checking businesses and issuing the citations for non-compliance, 36 Nevada businesses have been cited. In all, there have been 1,322 follow up visits to businesses and 7,740 initial visits to businesses. Initial visits to businesses show an average of 89% compliance.

The Nevada Department of Business & Industry reports it also conducted 380 initial observations and the overall compliance for last week was 88% in Southern Nevada and 93% in Northern Nevada.

Findings of initial visits in business categories with more than 20 observations conducted include:

Restaurants, 110 observations: 99 percent compliance

Convenience stores, 20 observations: 95 percent compliance

Financial Institutions, 24 observations: 92 percent compliance

General Retail, 54 observations: 91 percent compliance

Hair, Nail and Tattoo Salons, 32 observations: 88 percent compliance

OSHA continues to conduct field observations when it receives complaints about businesses not following the state directives which include required face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection.

Workplace safety concerns can be filed online with Nevada OSHA at this link.

The Division’s Safety Consultation and Training Section offers free consultations to businesses to help them understand and implement the requirements in order to comply with the health and safety guidance and directives. The number is 1-877-4SAFENV.