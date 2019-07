LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday celebration on Fremont Street Thursday night was one for the ages.

An 80-martini salute and celebrity appearances including Terry Fator and host Frankie Scinta highlighted the ceremonies at the Fremont Street Experience.

Proceeds from the event benefited Keep Memory Alive, which supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.