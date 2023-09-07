LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Orleans Hotel and Casino is looking to hire nearly 80 new team members at upcoming job fairs this September.

The job fairs will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to apply online on the Boyd Careers website before the job fairs. Attendees should bring an official form of identification and a resume, and arrive dressed professionally. Arriving early is recommended.

The job fair on Sept. 13 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the St. Charles AB Ballroom. This job fair will be for housekeeping, guest room attendants, and miscellaneous hotel roles.

The Sept. 20 job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Salon G for all food and beverage positions.

Interviews will be conducted on-site and job offers will be given during the hiring fair. Drug tests will be conducted on-site.