Orleans COVID-19 testing expands to handle 1,200 appointments every day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at The Orleans is expanding to test 1,200 people per day, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The tests are offered with no out-of-pocket costs to anyone who makes an appointment, even if they do not have symptoms, according to a news release. You must be 18 years old.

Make an appointment by registering online at www.umcsn.com, the website for University Medical Center. Select the “public” option for the registration form. A representative from UMC will call back to book the appointment.

Appointments also can be made by calling CPL at (702) 795-4932, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are required for testing at this location.

Testing began at The Orleans on May 5.