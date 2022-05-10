LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives were at the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters on Tuesday reviewing surveillance video as they investigate the theft of the bronze statue from in front of the building.

Staff at the Girl Scouts headquarters got a surprise when they arrived for work on Tuesday. origami swans left at the site of the statue.

“Since this really brazen theft early Saturday morning of our bronze statue, we’ve had just an outpouring of support from members, from girls, from volunteers, families, other nonprofits in the community,” said Aimee Romero, Girl Scouts Chief Communications Development Officer.

“When we got in today, we were very surprised to see that somebody had left us some origami swans where the statue used to be, and also some flowers,” Romero said.

Romero said police are continuing to investigate. The statue, titled “In Grace,” was created in 2003 by sculptor J.R. Eason.

Origami swans and flowers at the site where a bronze statue was stolen Saturday morning from in front of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

The statue “In Grace” before it was stolen Saturday morning in front of Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in Las Vegas. (KLAS file)

Thieves are captured by a surveillance camera as they take the statue. (Courtesy, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

The pedestal remains after the statue was stolen on Saturday morning. (Courtesy, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada)

Aimee Romero of the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada.

A plaque at the base of the statue reads:

To be ‘in grace’ is to be at peace within;

To realize this blessing is a gift from Him.

To be ‘out of grace’ is to be in disarray;

Confusion threateninig each moment of the day.

My choice — insanity surrounding me or a state of bliss.

I will transcend the craziness.

Through grace shall I do this.

Romero said she is hearing that property crimes have been targeting some of the valley’s nonprofits.

“That’s what we’re hearing. I don’t have any details on that … there’s just been an uptick in property crimes. So, for our purposes, we hope that whoever did this gets caught because we definitely don’t want anyone else to experience what we did.”

The Girl Scouts headquarters is at 2941 E. Harris Ave., just west of Freedom Park.

Anyone with information on the crime may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s Downtown Area Command at 702-828-4348, or call the Girl Scouts at 702-385-3677.