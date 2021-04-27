Organizers cancel Burning Man for 2021, set sights on next year

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece of the annual Burning Man festival north of Gerlach, Nev. Burning Man organizers are considering requiring attendees to prove they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 if they move forward with plans to hold this year’s counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert. But they have backed off an earlier announcement that they’d already decided to make shots mandatory, and won’t decide for sure until the end of the month whether the event that was canceled last year due to the pandemic will even take place. (AP Photo/Debra Reid, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burning Man 2021 has been canceled, according to organizers.

“We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022,” according to a statement on the event’s website, burningman.org.

The eclectic festival in the Black Rock Desert of Northern Nevada has been a spectacle that draws participants from all over the world, and organizers made reference to that situation in their statement:

All of us at Burning Man Project have been busy projecting all the possible scenarios that would allow us to bring our desert city back to life in 2021. The variables are many, and our capacity to overcome challenges is high. It’s what we do.

But, although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have.

Just last week, the Associated Press reported that organizers were considering a vaccine requirement if the festival went off this year.