Organizers cancel Burning Man for 2021, set sights on next year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Burning Man 2021 has been canceled, according to organizers.
“We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022,” according to a statement on the event’s website, burningman.org.
The eclectic festival in the Black Rock Desert of Northern Nevada has been a spectacle that draws participants from all over the world, and organizers made reference to that situation in their statement:
All of us at Burning Man Project have been busy projecting all the possible scenarios that would allow us to bring our desert city back to life in 2021. The variables are many, and our capacity to overcome challenges is high. It’s what we do.
But, although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to resolve in the time we have.
Just last week, the Associated Press reported that organizers were considering a vaccine requirement if the festival went off this year.