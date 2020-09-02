Organizations, charities trying to keep up with demand to combat food insecurities, help families in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The demand for food remains high in Southern Nevada and may go up even more now that MGM Resorts International is layoff thousands of employees. Various agencies are trying to keep up with the need of the community while trying to adjust to uncertain circumstances.

“Anyone who needs help and hope can come, and we’re here to help as many as we can,” said Deacon Tom Roberts, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada always keeps the door open to its food pantry. It’s a place traditionally low-income families go for assistance.

But Deacon Roberts says the need extends further now.

“We’ve seen some additional clients from the resort industry,” Deacon Roberts said.

The additional clients have added to the growing demand for food during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s s difficult to make predictions because things seem to change very quickly, but we’re prepared to help as many as we can,” said Deacon Roberts.

Families can only pick up food from Catholic Charities once a month, but the boxes they’re receiving weigh about 40lbs each and have an assortment of items.

“We want to continue to provide that gap support as long as we can,” said Decon Roberts.

Three Square Food Bank is also a big supporter of the efforts. The food bank not only assists pantry partners, but it also continues drive-thru distribution sites while monitoring the steady rise in food insecurity.

“It’s now prolonged that it appears to be something we’re going to have to deal with for some time to come,” said Larry Scott, the COO for Three Square Food Bank.

“We are in a situation that is an unwritten crisis,” said Heather Engle, the CEO of the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

The mission hosts a produce giveaway on Thursdays. The program may expire soon after helping hundreds of people weekly.

“We should know mid-next week whether that’s going to get extended,” Engle said.