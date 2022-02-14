Organ donation drive in honor of fallen Trooper Micah May

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fallen Nevada State Police Trooper Micah May will be honored Monday with an organ donation drive.

May was killed in the line of duty last July when he was struck by a suspect during a police pursuit. May saved the lives of three people through the gift of organ donation.

The National donor Network is partnering with Nevada State Police for National Donor Day on Feb. 14. Organizers are looking to get more people to sign up to be organ, eye and tissue donors.

There are currently more than 106,000 Americans waiting for a lifesaving transplant with nearly 600 of those being Nevadans, according to the Nevada Donor Network.

The event takes place at the Nevada State Police Southern Command located at 4615 W. Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV, 89119 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.