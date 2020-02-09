Oregon crews rescue more than 20 people trapped by floods

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) — Oregon Rescue crews used two helicopters to save over 20 people in flooded areas. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says Saturday’s rescues were because flooding was making roads impassable.

A total of 26 people were airlifted to safety on Friday.

Authorities are encouraging people in the area to determine in the next few days if they can shelter in place for several weeks, because many roads will be inaccessible.

Officials say more evacuations are planned for Sunday, February 9.