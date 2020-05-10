Oral surgery facility outlines new COVID-19 precautions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oral surgeons around the valley can also resume non-urgent dental procedures. Canyon Oral Surgeries shared with us some of the precautions they have in place.

Every patient entering the building will answer some basic questions, and have their temperature taken.

Masks will be provided. Surgeons will wear P-100 respirators, face shields, goggles, and gowns.

They’ve also installed additional air purifying units that can filter rooms 15 to 20 times an hour. The team can also wear special air respirators that they say will make patients feel more comfortable.

“It’s nice because it kind of allows your full face to be exposed, but it also allows us to still connect with our patients,” said Jesse Falk, oral and maxillofacial surgeon. “I think it can be a little intimidating when they come into a surgical facility and they see everybody in a bunch of masks and gowns and respirators. So it’s been really nice to offer that to our patients and our team members.”

Dr. Falk thinks many of these safety steps will continue until the risk factor goes down or there is a vaccine.