Optum hosting job fair to hire 150-plus employees, some positions offer signing bonus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Optum Nevada is holding needs to fill numerous part-time and full-time positions and is holding a job fair to find employees.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2716 North Tenaya Way.

There are over 150 clinical positions available, and other positions as well, including:

  • Registered Nurses: Clinic Based, Home Health, Case Managers (sign on bonuses from $3,000-$7,000 for external candidates)
  • Licensed Practical Nurses ($3,000 sign on bonus for external candidates)
  • Medical Assistants ($2,000 sign on bonus for external candidates)
  • Patient Care Coordinators
  • Associate Patient Care Coordinators
  • Medical Receptionist (no healthcare experience required)
  • Pharmacy Technician

This is an open-house style hiring event and applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews. Some job offers will take place onsite. 

There will also be an Apple Watch giveaway to attendees who register for the raffle at the door!

