Optum hosting job fair to hire 150-plus employees, some positions offer signing bonus

JOB FAIR text written in an office notebook on a wooden table. Business concept.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Optum Nevada is holding needs to fill numerous part-time and full-time positions and is holding a job fair to find employees.

The job fair will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 2716 North Tenaya Way.

There are over 150 clinical positions available, and other positions as well, including:

Registered Nurses: Clinic Based, Home Health, Case Managers (sign on bonuses from $3,000-$7,000 for external candidates)

Licensed Practical Nurses ($3,000 sign on bonus for external candidates)

Medical Assistants ($2,000 sign on bonus for external candidates)

Patient Care Coordinators

Associate Patient Care Coordinators

Medical Receptionist (no healthcare experience required)

Pharmacy Technician

This is an open-house style hiring event and applicants should be prepared for on-site interviews. Some job offers will take place onsite.

There will also be an Apple Watch giveaway to attendees who register for the raffle at the door!