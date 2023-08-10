LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paradox Museum Las Vegas on the Strip has announced it is now offering free admission for teachers.

Paradox Museum is a collection of “educational, mind-twisting, and eye-tricking exhibits.” There are 90 rooms that explore themes such as the visual arts, language, philosophy, mathematics, science, and more.

Teachers visiting the museum can discover a variety of “edutainment” experiences to help inspire lesson plans for elementary, middle, and high school students that encourage creative thinking.

“As a leading force in the ‘edutainment’ industry, we invite teachers to experience the museum for themselves to discover mind-bending paradoxes we know their students will enjoy,” Marc Gregory Tipton, regional sales and marketing manager of Paradox Museum Las Vegas, said.

To redeem the complimentary admission, visit the Paradox Museum Las Vegas website, select the Teacher-Nevada price, and use the promo code “TEACHLV23.” This will apply to only a single teacher ticket, limited to one per transaction.

Upon arrival at the museum, teachers must present their work badge to gain entry.

Paradox Museum Las Vegas is located at 3767 South Las Vegas Boulevard Suite 200 and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parking is available at