Oprah suffers health scare, reveals what landed her in the ER

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Oprah Winfrey recently had a serious health scare.

She shared the personal news of having pneumonia with the audience of the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Monday.

Winfrey was there to promote her new Oprah’s Book Club selection, as well as her upcoming Arena Tour, Oprah’s 20-20 Vision: Your Life in Focus.

Initially Oprah thought she had a cold and despite taking antibiotics she felt her condition was getting worse.

She said she decided to see a lung specialist when the medicine wasn’t working and on Sunday finally got the green light from doctors.

She warned the crowd to take the flu and pneumonia seriously and to make sure to get a flu shot.