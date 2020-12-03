Opportunity Village ventures into cookie business to offset event cancellations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The holiday season is usually a busy time for non-profits, as they try to raise much needed funds. Some, including Opportunity Village, have had to cancel events that help support the ogranization.

Due to the pandemic, Opportunity Village canceled Hallo-veen and then its Magical Forest which generates millions of dollars every holiday season. The organization works to empower people with intellectual disabilities.

“It’s a crisis for us. No matter what’s going on we have people out there that need resources. People with disabilities, they want to have a life just like you and I,” said Tanja Vereen of Opportunity Village.

Opportunity Village is turning to the community, asking for support of its new venture into the cookie business which will officially launch on Friday, Dec. 4

The organization is making frozen cookies on a mass scale out its bakery and selling them to the public.

“It’s new because we are mass producing it. We’ve already got a lot of great response from the community. You can pickup frozen cookie pucks to bake and serve at home or you can purchase 20,000 at a time to provide for a business,” Vereen said.

The bakery can make 100 frozen cookie pucks per minute and produce as many as 30,000 a day.

There are also other ways to support the organization. You can donate online, volunteer virtually, buy hand-crafted items from their website or stop by their Opportunity Village thrift stores.