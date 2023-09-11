LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village is hosting multiple hiring events as the organization searches for seasonal HallOVeen and The Magical Forest workers this fall.

HallOVeen takes place on select evenings in October, and The Magical Forest will be open select evenings from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. HallOVeen and The Magical Forest are Las Vegas holiday traditions celebrating the Halloween and winter holiday seasons with festive lights, food, rides, and activities for the whole family.

Seasonal workers are needed through the end of 2023 to help provide the magical experience to its community. Available positions include food service workers, general associates, and general laborers. Interested applicants are invited to the following three open hiring events in September and should come prepared to interview with hiring managers:

Sept. 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus

Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus

Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. 3:30 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus

Become a part of the magical team behind the forest and work with Opportunity Village during the organization’s largest fundraising events to benefit adults with disabilities.

To learn more about Opportunity Village, visit the organization’s website.