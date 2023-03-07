Betty’s Village is $35 million complex opened in 2021 and is designed to give adults with special needs places of their own. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village is expanding Betty’s Village, its housing project for adults with special needs. The sister property is 17.6 acres of land located in the northwest valley, off Rome and Decatur boulevards.

In 2021, Opportunity Village opened its first $35 million housing project for those with special needs. It quickly became a hit and even then, organizers said they would look into adding more housing.

President and CEO Bob Brown said the land will be developed in a couple of phases and the first phase will serve 100 people.

“This is a game changer for people with disabilities and for families that never thought they could live independently in their own home,” Brown said. “Now they can.”

He added the demand for housing is growing and there are already 400 people on the waitlist. He said they are working to get ahead of that demand by adding this new sister property.

While the first phase will include beds, the second phase will have a community center and even more housing. The units at Betty’s Village vary between one and two-bedroom homes and the tenant’s rent is covered by Medicaid.

There is also a $10 million match grant from the Engelstad Foundation. Opportunity Village also raises money through events such as its March to 100K which is taking place now. You can get more information about Opportunity Village at this link.

Construction begins in the spring of 2024 and will take 18 months to two years to complete.