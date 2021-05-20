Opportunity Village residential project gets donation of $50K in mattresses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A donation of $50,000 in mattresses and bed frames for the soon-to-be-opened Betty’s Village will help residents get a good night’s sleep.

Best Mattress and Sealy announced the donation of 89 mattresses, box springs and frames for the project, which is set to open in early June.

“This donation is wonderful for Betty’s Village and we couldn’t be more appreciative of David Mizrahi, owner of Best Mattress, and Tempur-Sealy International for their generous contributions,” said Bob Brown, Opportunity Village President and CEO.

“For many of the future residents, Betty’s Village is their first time living independently and away from their families. A brand new, comfy bed will certainly help ease that transition and provide a good night’s sleep,” Brown said.

The grand opening of the $35 million residential housing project will be in early June 2021, with residents scheduled to move in beginning mid-June 2021. All residences will have a covered front patio to promote socialization, a full- size washer and dryer, and kitchen appliances.

For more information about Betty’s Village, visit BettysVillage.com.