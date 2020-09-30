Opportunity Village receives $1M matching donation offer from notable philanthropists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Billy Walters, one of the most notable philanthropists and entrepreneurs, and his wife, Susan, have committed to making a $1 million matching donation to support Southern Nevada adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Opportunity Village.

During a typical year, the charity hosts its largest fundraising events beginning in October with HallOVeen and then the Magical Forest, but have had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events are two of the organization’s most successful fundraisers.

Their absence creates a huge deficit in Opportunity Village’s operational funding which is necessary to serve nearly 2,000 people with intellectual and related disabilities in Southern Nevada each year.

The Walters family, which has a long-standing relationship with the nonprofit, wants to ensure that this setback does not result in a huge financial loss to the organization.

Walters encourages people from all around the Las Vegas Valley and beyond to get involved in any way they can over the next three months to help raise funds for Opportunity Village’s critically vulnerable population.

And from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, the Walters family has pledged to match every dollar donated to Opportunity Village up to $1 million.

To make a donation to Opportunity Village, please visit OVGift.com.

“Opportunity Village has been in my family’s heart for some time now and it was important to Susan and I that we showed our support for a wonderful organization that has, unfortunately, been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Billy Walters.

“These folks need us now more than ever, so please join us during this three-month period to make a real difference. Together, we can change thousands of lives for the better and keep one of Las Vegas’ oldest and most well-known community staples afloat,” added Walters.

Walters and his wife, Susan, have been staunch Opportunity Village supporters for decades and were honored at the organization’s 11th annual black-tie gala Camelot in 2012.

Opportunity Village’s Henderson-based campus, home to the organization’s Paper Pros division, the second-largest paper shredding business in all of Nevada, was also named after the family at its opening in 2000.

“The Walters family’s impact on Opportunity Village and the Southern Nevada community cannot be overstated,” said Bob Brown, President & CEO of Opportunity Village. “Bill and Susan have been terrific friends of ours, and their generosity will continue to impact thousands of adults with disabilities for years to come.”

For more information on the Walters $1 million gift, or to find ways to get involved with Opportunity Village, please visit opportunityvillage.org.

Some additional ways to support Opportunity Village include:

Registering for the virtual Las Vegas Great Santa Run (Dec. 5-26) at LVSantaRun.com

Purchasing a virtual seat or table at the upcoming virtual Camelot Gala (Nov. 12) honoring Wynn Resorts – tickets available at CamelotOV.com

Utilizing one of OV’s many business services like packaging and assembly, printing, shredding, or custodial – click here to get a quote

Purchasing a beautiful art piece created by one of the many talented artists at Opportunity Village. See the ArtWorks Studio Store collection here.

Shop the Opportunity Village Thrift Store located at 390 S. Decatur in Las Vegas – open Monday thru Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

