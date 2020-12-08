Opportunity Village needs additional community support to reach year-end fundraising goal

LAS VEGAS — In a year unlike any other, Opportunity Village has relied on community support more than ever to navigate the challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit is seeking one final investment from the Southern Nevada community in 2020 to help raise critical funds for adults with disabilities and offset the financial loss of not being able to host the ever so popular Magical Forest for the first time in 30 years.

As an added bonus, all gifts made through the end of the year will be matched, up to $1 million, by philanthropists Bill and Susan Walters, who announced their three-month commitment in October.

“This has arguably been the most challenging year in our 66-year history, but the support we’ve received from all around the Las Vegas valley speaks volume of what kind of town this is,” said Adam K. Joseph, Vice President of Philanthropy at Opportunity Village. “We’d like to thank Bill and Susan for their kindness and generosity, and all of the wonderful community organizations that have supported OV in our greatest time of need. If you’re able to this holiday season, consider opening up your hearts and helping us give people with disabilities a bright future.”

Opportunity Village has already received tremendous support from local partners this year, including the following:

Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Baird Foundation

Cashman Equipment

Casinos Care

Cox Communications

Fair

Anderson & Langerman

Las Vegas Raiders

MJ Christensen Diamonds

Morrissey Insurance Services

OS Construction Services

PGA TOUR Superstores

Resorts World Las Vegas

The Siegel Group Nevada

Wahoo’s Fish Tacos

Walker Furniture

Opportunity Village will use the next four weeks to try and reach their fundraising mark.

To join these groups and help make a difference in the lives of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, please visit OVGift.com.