Opportunity Village models to strut their stuff at fashion fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Opportunity Village models will be back on the runway strutting like supermodels for the Fall into Fashion fundraiser.

“Their personalities just shine through when they walk that stage,” said Melinda Brown, OV Angel’s chairwoman.

During the show, the spotlight is not shining on their disabilities, only on their possibilities.

“And to educate people how wonderful that these models are. And that they represent the population that is being served by Opportunity Village and to give them a little bit more to look at than the Magical Forest or the Santa Run but to actually see the people that are benefitting from all of those fundraisers,” Brown said.

She leads a group of volunteers called the OV Angels which organize the annual Fall into Fashion event. It has become a favorite of the organization that serves and empowers people with learning and physical disabilities.

The fun starts Saturday, Sept. 11 with champagne and shopping for jewelry and crafts made by Opportunity Village artists.

There’s a silent auction and raffle with lots of prizes and a lunch buffet. The eight chosen models help design their outfits and all of the money raised goes to the Pride Program which serves those who need round-the-clock care and special equipment like Melinda’s daughter, Sarah.

“She is a girly girl. She loves to get dressed up and if she had her way she’d wear a different princess outfit every day. She loves to go to dances and loves to get all dressed up and do the things that young women her age like to do. She’s 32 years old now. We have this wonderful picture of her from last year with her hand up over her head and shaking her hips.”

Volunteer first responders escort the OV models and will get special recognition this year with the event falling on 9/11.

You can get tickets to Fall into Fashion at this link.