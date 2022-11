LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away and many places are looking to hire workers as we enter the holiday season.

Opportunity Village is among those looking to hire. The non-profit which started in Las Vegas in 1954 cares for people with disabilities by offering numerous programs. Now, it needs to hire 60 direct support professionals.

Direct support professionals work with and help the clients of Opportunity Village. If you would like to apply, you can click here.