Opportunity Village, local leaders celebrate grand opening of nonprofit’s residential housing community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Betty’s Village is officially open in the southwest valley!

It’s the first housing project by Opportunity Village, giving adults with special needs a home of their own.

Good Day Las Vegas’ John Langeler gave a preview of the development last week.

Governor Sisolak joined in on the grand opening celebration held Wednesday to welcome the 70 residents that will soon move in.

For many, it will be their first time living in their own place, but there will be staff on site to help tenants ease into the move.

Officially official. ✂️



Thank you to everyone involved — especially the amazing Engelstad family — for making #BettysVillage a reality for the people we serve. 🏡💙 #TheOVWay pic.twitter.com/IEjc5DYTpj — Opportunity Village (@OppVillageLV) June 9, 2021

Today, I was proud to participate in the grand opening of Betty’s Village. I would like to thank President Bob Brown & everyone from @OppVillageLV for inviting me & for making this facility possible for members of our community with diverse abilities. pic.twitter.com/MswiRA2cnU — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 9, 2021

The community includes amenities, much like any other apartment complex, including a gym and pool for residents.

The nonprofit says it’s considering building more housing units in the future.