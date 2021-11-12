Opportunity Village launches 3 contests for 2021 Las Vegas Great Santa Run

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world’s largest Santa Run just got a little more competitive. Opportunity Village’s 17th annual Las Vegas Great Santa Run will host a Pet Costume Contest, Stroller Decorating Contest, and Fundraising Contest leading up to their internationally recognized fun run on Dec. 4.

For the Pet Costume Contest, registrants will dress their pet(s) up in their best holiday outfit for a chance to win one of four awards:

Best-In-Show Performance

Most Creative Costume

Best Themed Costume

Social Media Winner

Whether it’s a bird, cat, dog, or reptile, all animals are welcome to join the in-person or virtual “pawty” and win unique prize packages donated by event sponsors.

The Social Media winner for virtual Pet Costume Contest entries will be announced online prior to Dec. 31.

Benny the Ice Skating Dog will be joining on race day as the celebrity judge alongside Opportunity Village Ambassadors for the Pet Costume Contest.

Owners must reserve their furry friend’s spot in the competition by visiting the Pet Costume Contest booth located across from the 3rd Street Stage, off E. Ogden Avenue between 8-10 a.m.

“Adding these contests to the mix is always a fun way to engage our most loyal supporters and introduce a new demographic to Opportunity Village,” said Yanique Shim, Director of Event Services at Opportunity Village.

Pets must also be registered for the Las Vegas Great Santa Run to qualify.

Participants are asked to be at the After-Party Stage inside the Llama Lot at 11 a.m. where the winners will be announced.

“The Pet Costume and Stroller Decorating contests get better every year and the money raised during our Fundraising Contest is absolutely critical to the work we’re doing for thousands in this community. We can’t wait to see how they all turn out this year!” Shim added.

The Fit4Mom Stroller Decorating Contest will take place on the After-Party Stage at 11:45 a.m.

Strollers must be checked in at the FIT4MOM booth during pre-race festivities from 8:00-10:00 a.m. for a chance to win prizes. The top three winners will be chosen by OV Ambassadors.

The Fundraising Contest is also back and better than ever in 2021, including an incredible selection of prizes provided by event sponsors. Registrants and non-registrants can participate by fundraising for Opportunity Village through Dec. 26.

Prizes will be awarded to five winners: Top Fundraising Team, Top Individual Fundraiser, 2nd Place Individual Fundraiser, 3rd Place Individual Fundraiser, and Random Winner.

The contest runs from November 8 to December 26, and winners will be notified by email and on social media prior to December 31.

Santa Run participants will take on the 5k or 1-mile course, and cross the finish line into the Llama Lot for the after-party featuring a variety of food trucks, vendors, and live entertainment! Participants can also participate virtually from Dec. 4-26, tagging the event pages and using the hashtag #LVSantaRun.

All fundraising proceeds go directly towards the programs and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Opportunity Village.

Complete details on all contests and up-to-date Las Vegas Great Santa Run information can be found at LVSantaRun.com.