LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Before March Madness officially kicks off, Opportunity Village is giving you the chance to join the excitement while supporting a great cause.

The non-profit is hoping to raise $100,000 for its programs that help people with developmental disabilities.

It’s called the March to $100K Game Plan.

Sean’s Park at the Engelstad Campus is a first-of-its-kind, 2.5-acre park designed for people with intellectual disabilities. The money raised will support programs just like this one.

The Game Plan builds on the “Hoops Hoopla” bracket tournament, which incorporates basketball themes into events on campus throughout the month.

The money raised will fund a range of programs during Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Opportunity Village offers a variety of programs, including vocational training, employment, day habilitation, and social recreation programs.

Registration is open now through March 17. You can sign up at this link.